Book series featuring works by President Ho Chi Minh released
A book series featuring publications written by President Ho Chi Minh has been released to celebrate National Day on September 2.
Tre Publishing House has released a book series Ho ChiMinh - Tac Pham Bao Vat Quoc Gia (President Ho Chi Minh’s Literary Works - National Treasure) to celebrate National Day on September 2 (Photo courtesy of the publisher)
Hanoi (VNA) - A book series featuring publications written by President Ho Chi Minh has been released to celebrate National Day on September 2.
Published by the Tre Publishing House, Ho Chi Minh – Tac Pham Bao Vat Quoc Gia (President Ho Chi Minh’s Literary Works - National Treasure) consists of five books in pocket size of 9 cm x 12.5 cm.
Each book includes copies of handwritten pieces and photos of the President.
Among the books is Duong Kach Menh (The Revolutionary Path), a book of lectures by Nguyen Ai Quoc for training courses for staff of the Vietnamese Revolutionary Youth League, held in Guangzhou, China between 1925 and 1927.
The book is printed according to the original version published in 1927 with 98 handwritten pages.
Another book is Nhat Ky Trong Tu (Diary in Prison) featuring the original version of a collection of 133 poets written in 1942-1943 with Vietnamese translation by the Vietnam Institute of Literature.
The two other books focus on President Ho Chi Minh’s call urging the entire people of Vietnam to resist French colonial rule in 1946, and his appeals for national resistance against the US in 1966.
The books also include photos of the President at that time, as well as QR codes for the audio versions of the President's messages.
The last book features President Ho Chi Minh’s testament. The book is printed in colour to highlight hand-written drafts of the testament in 1965, 1968 and 1969.
The book series is available nationwide at bookstores and online trading platforms./.