Book Street attracts readers during Tet
For many years already, the Book Street Festival has become a “Tet specialty” of people in Ho Chi Minh City as spring arrives. Buying and reading books at the beginning of the year is not only a great pleasure but has also become a cultural activity, showing respect for knowledge and a culture of reading as modern technology takes hold.
The New Year Book Street, at the junction of Mac Thi Buoi, Nguyen Hue, and Ngo Duc Ke Streets, has become a popular Tet destination for people and tourists in Ho Chi Minh City.
The street has more than 50,000 books on sale in all genres, both in Vietnamese and foreign languages, from education, economics, and science to literature and children’s books.
Books are also great Tet gifts for family and friends, bringing them luck and happiness.
Many people visit Book Street to “buy knowledge” and start the new year with luck and happiness./.