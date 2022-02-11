Culture - Sports Photo capturing Hanoi street vendor wins int’l award A photo capturing a flower street vendor by Vietnamese photographer Nguyen Phuc Thanh was among winners of the National Awards at the Sony World Photography Awards 2022.

Culture - Sports Yen Tu spring festival opens in Quang Ninh province The Yen Tu Spring Festival kicked off on February 10 or the 10th day of the Lunar New Year with a ceremony to pray for peaceful nation and happy people at Hoa Yen Pagoda in Uong Bi city, the northern province of Quang Ninh.

Culture - Sports Passion-driven success of Vietnamese women’s football team Members of the Vietnamese national women’s football team returned home on February 10 after making history by earning a berth at the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time and finishing fifth at the recently-concluded 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese movie competes in 72nd Berline International Film Festival A Vietnamese film named 'Mien ky uc' (Memoryland) by director Bui Kim Quy will vie for a prize in the Forum category at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) which is scheduled to take place from February 10 to 16 in the in-person format.