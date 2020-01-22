Culture - Sports 27 more national treasures recognised The Prime Minister has signed decisions to recognise 27 more national treasures dating back to the second and third century B.C at the earliest.

Culture - Sports Largest-ever Lunar New Year festival to be held in Sydney The largest ever Lunar New Year festival will be held in Sydney city, New South Wales state of Australia, from January 25 to February 11, with exciting music performances and fairs planned for most popular tourist attractions and well-known squares.