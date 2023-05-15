Culture - Sports Vietnamese film to premiere at Cannes Vietnamese movie Ben Trong Vo Ken Vang (Inside The Yellow Cocoon Shell) will have its global premiere at the Directors Fortnight section of the Cannes film festival.

Culture - Sports Korean football club holds Vietnam Day in Seoul The “Vietnam Day” took place at Mokdong Sports Complex in Seoul on May 13 within the framework of the match between two professional football clubs in the Republic of Korea – Seoul E-Land FC and Cheonan City FC – which three Vietnamese footballers are playing for.

Culture - Sports Embroidery on Bodhi leaves With a passion for embroidery, artisan Quan Thi Kim Cuc from Hoang Mai district in Hanoi has brought the art of embroidery to a new high with ornate embroidered products on Bodhi leaf skeletons.

Culture - Sports 32nd SEA Games: Historic gold for Vietnam in mixed doubles table tennis Dinh Anh Hoang and Tran Mai Ngoc obtained the historic gold medal for Vietnam in the mixed doubles event of table tennis at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Cambodia on May 14.