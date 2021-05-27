Moscow (VNA) – The Vietnamese stall, especially books about President Ho Chi Minh, is attracting a large number of Russian visitors at the 16th St. Petersburg International Book Salon, which opened on May 26.



Held on the occasion of the 800th birth anniversary of Grand Prince Alexander Nevsky and the 200th birth anniversary of Fyodor Dostoevsky and Nikolai Nekrasov, the event drew the participation of 111 leading publishing houses, university publishing centres and professional associations, with more than 170 pavilions and 200 speakers.



Hosted by the Vietnamese Association in Russia, the Vietnamese stall displays books in the fields of economy, politics, culture and history in Vietnamese, Russian and English, notably books about President Ho Chi Minh by the National Political Publishing House.

President Ho Chi Minh (File photo)



Nguyen Quoc Hung, Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese Association in Russia and member of the management board of the support fund for Russia – Vietnam cooperation, said on the occasion of the 110th anniversary of Uncle Ho’s departure to find the way for national salvation, the National Political Publishing House translated and published a book about Nguyen Ai Quoc’s activities in the former Soviet Union from 1923-1938 in Russian language. The book was introduced at the event via videoconference.



Vyacheslav Kalganov, Vice Chairman of the Committee for External Relations of St. Petersburg, said Russian readers, both old and young, are interested in the Vietnamese history, especially the life of President Ho Chi Minh./.