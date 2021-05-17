Books on election on display in Quang Ninh province
An exhibition of books on election is underway in Ha Long city in the northern province of Quang Ninh.
Books are on display at the Quang Ninh Provincial Library. (Photo: VNA)
Quang Ninh Library staff arrange books for the exhibition, entitled 'Festive Day of All People'. (Photo: VNA)
Quang Ninh Library staff arrange books for the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)
Books on election are on display at the exhibition, entitled ‘Festive Day of All People’. (Photo: VNA)
Books on election are on display at the exhibition, entitled ‘Festive Day of All People’ (Photo: VNA)