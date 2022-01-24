The publication of the documents in English, Khmer, Lao, Russian, French, Spanish and Chinese is of significance, aiming to implement a Politburo directive on popularising and implementing the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress.

The books also serve overseas Vietnamese and foreign readers’ needs for research and study.

The contents of the books include a political report, the Congress resolution, biographies of 18 Politburo members, and lists of members of the Secretariat, Inspection Commission and Party Central Committee.

The documents can be read online at www.stook.vn and www.thuviencoso.vn/.

VNA