Society COVID-19 preventive measures at workplaces In a bid to contain COVID-19’s spread, employees of the Ministry of Finance are required to wear face masks and have body temperature checked every day.

Society Compulsory health declaration for passengers on public transport The Ministry of Transport has asked for health declaration from all passengers taking trains and trans-provincial coaches starting March 23 in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Society First public hand washing booth opens The first public hand washing booth in Hanoi officially came into operation on March 23 following an opening ceremony at Ly Thai To park in downtown Hanoi.