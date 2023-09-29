Border defence forces of Vietnamese, Chinese provinces hold joint patrol
The A Pa Chai border guard station under the Border Guard Command of the northwestern province of Dien Bien, and the Qushui border police station under the Jiangcheng border management company of China, conducted a joint patrol on September 29.
The border defence forces of Vietnam's Dien Bien province and China's Yunnan province meet on the borderline during the joint patrol on September 29. (Published by VNA)Dien Bien (VNA) – The A Pa Chai border guard station under the Border Guard Command of the northwestern province of Dien Bien, and the Qushui border police station under the Jiangcheng border management company of China, conducted a joint patrol on September 29.
The activity aimed to continue enhancing the coordination in managing and protecting the border, fighting against cross-border crimes, and safeguarding political security and social order and safety in border areas.
The two sides patrolled an over-3km stretch from Marker No.2 to Marker No.3 on the Vietnam - China border. They examined the markers and exchanged information about border management and protection.
They shared the view that the borderline stretch they are in charge of always faces latent risks of crimes, especially illegal exit and entry, smuggling, and illegal cross-border transportation of goods.
Since the A Pa Chai (Vietnam) - Longfu (China) border crossing was reopened, both sides have stepped up communications among local residents to raise public awareness of regulations on exit and entry and related rules, and encourage them not to engage in or lend a hand to illegal cross-border trading and transportation of goods.
Joint patrols are regular activities of the two sides’ border defence forces to guarantee stability and security in border areas of Muong Nhe district of Vietnam’s Dien Bien province and Jiangcheng district of China’s Yunnan province, thereby helping maintain peace, stability, and development along the shared border./.