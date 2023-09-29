Society HCM City requires 75,500-81,500 jobs in Q4 Ho Chi Minh City’s labour market will need 75,500-81,500 more jobs in the fourth quarter of this year, according to the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

Society Philippine crew member in distress brought ashore safely Vessel SAR 412 of the Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre in Da Nang on September 29 safely brought ashore a Philippine crew member who met with an accident at sea.

Society "Homestay programme" helps Lao students better Vietnamese language skills "Homestay programme", which has provided Lao students with real experiences by staying with local families in the northern province of Thai Nguyen, has helped them well integrate into the host society, improving their Vietnamese language skills and supporting them during their study, heard a conference on September 29 to summary the programme in the 2022-2023 academic year.

Society HCM City updates OVs on regulations on residence, identity cards The Ho Chi Minh City Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs held a conference on September 29 to disseminate legal regulations on permanent residence registration and identity cards for OVs.