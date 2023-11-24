Officials from the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum's Dak Glei district and Xan Xay and Dak Cheung districts of the Lao provinces of Attapeu and Sekong at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Kon Tum (VNA) – Officials from the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum's Dak Glei district and Xan Xay and Dak Cheung districts of the Lao provinces of Attapeu and Sekong gathered at a conference on November 23 to review the results of their past cooperation and map out tasks, solutions and plans for partnership in the coming time.

Secretary of the Dak Glei district Party Committee Thai Van Tuong said the event aimed to review the implementation of the signed documents. The contents signed at this conference are favourable conditions for the districts to boost socio-economic development while ensuring national defence and security, and further cultivating their solidarity, friendship and cooperation.

At the 18th cooperation conference among the districts, the three sides agreed to maintain the time-tested traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation, thereby contributing to socio-economic development and bettering people's lives.

Besides, they consented to further strengthen cooperation on joint patrol to maintain security along the shared borderlines and create conditions for forces to search and repatriate remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Laos during the wartime.

In the coming time, they agreed to continue lifting cooperative relations in all spheres, conduct high-level delegation visits, create favourable conditions for trade exchanges as well as agricultural products; and stimulate and promote cooperation in socio-cultural areas.

On the occasion, leaders of the three districts presented gifts and 585 million VND (24,000 USD) for a friendship construction work. Dak Glei district also awarded 20 scholarships to impoverished students in Xan Xay and Dakcheung districts of Laos.

They agreed to hold the 19th cooperation conference in Dak Cheung district of Sekong province in 2024./.