Son La (VNA) - Relevant agencies of the northern border province of Son La stand ready to work with their counterparts of Houaphanh province of Laos to resume operations of the main border gate pairs and an auxiliary one starting April 1.

In a dispatch, the Department of External Relations of Son La stated that the agencies will work to promptly resume operations of the Long Sap-Pa Hang and Chieng Khuong-Ban Dan border gate pairs, together with the Nam Lanh-Muong Po auxiliary pair.

The department requested the Houaphanh side to inform relevant agencies and ask them to collaborate with Son La counterparts, as well as adhere to COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

Son La and Houaphanh have a shared border line of 242 kilometres, with 113 border markers, two main border gates, and two auxiliary border gates./.