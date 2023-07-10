Border gates in Lang Son province maintain regular operations
Five border gates, namely Chi Ma, Huu Nghi, Tan Thanh, Coc Nam and Dong Dang, in the northern province of Lang Son have maintained their stable operations, with more than 1,000 vehicles handled each day, according to the Management Board of the Dong Dang - Lang Son Border Gate Economic Zone.
Of them, Huu Nghi and Tan Thanh have been working at a higher capacity since May when a number of Vietnamese fruits started to enter their main harvests, the board said.
Notably, the Chinese side has agreed to restore the trading of fishery products with Vietnam via the Coc Nam (Vietnam) – Nong Yao (China) border gates since July after a nearly three-year hiatus.
Deputy head of the Dong Dang - Lang Son Border Gate Economic Zone Management Board Hoang Khanh Duy said to deal with congestion of trucks at border gates, the board has coordinated with the provincial Border Guard Command and Department of Public Security in vehicle regulation.
Competent forces have also had their working hours extended until 23:00, and even on weekends, he added.
Since May, more than 67,600 vehicles have undergone customs clearance at border gates in Lang Son, of which 31,800 carried exports.
Tran Van Anh, deputy head of the Dong Dang International Railway Station customs bureau, suggested the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and its Chinese counterpart sign a protocol on the delivery and reception of goods via the Dong Dang border gate to facilitate Vietnam’s export to the neighbouring country through the railway.
The total trade value via border gates in Lang Son in the first six months of this year was estimated at over 2.28 billion USD, accounting for 60.1% of the target, and surpassing the figure recorded in the same period last year by 1.1%./.