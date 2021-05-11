Society Courts ramp up measures against COVID-19 Courts in administrative units under social distancing due to COVID-19 will suspend all trials and the settlement of legal cases from May 12-31, except in emergencies, according to a document issued by the Supreme People’s Court on May 11.

Society Hanoi closing beer clubs to fight COVID-19 Hanoi is shutting down all beer clubs under a decision released on May 11, as part of its efforts to combat the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Society Five Vietnamese fishermen from sunken ship off Thai coast set to return home The Embassy of Vietnam in Thailand is doing everything possible to bring home five Vietnamese fishermen found adrift at sea and rescued by Thai seafarers after their ship sank off Vietnam’s coast last week.

Society Long An launches legal proceedings against organisers of illegal exit, entry Competent authorities in the Mekong Delta province of Long An launched legal proceedings against 29 people engaging in 14 cases of organising illegal exit from and entry into Vietnam in the first four months of this year, according to the provincial People’s Committee.