Border guard force presents medical supplies to Cambodia
The Border Guard High Command of the southwestern province of Tay Ninh on May 11 held a ceremony to hand over medical supplies for COVID-19 prevention and control presented by the Vietnam Border High Command to Cambodia.
The medical supplies, including 250,000 medical masks and 15,000 protective suits, aim to support the military and public security forces of Cambodia as well as Cambodians of Vietnamese origin in the neighbouring country in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Colonel Le Hong Vuong, Commander of the Tay Ninh Border Guard High Command said that the assistance shows the solidarity and friendship between the Vietnamese border guard force and the border management and protection force of Cambodia, helping ease difficulties of Cambodia in pandemic prevention and control.
He encouraged the Vietnamese community in Cambodia to actively coordinate with local authorities to overcome the pandemic.
Tay Ninh shares 240 km of borderline with Cambodia. Currently, border, military and public security forces are running 136 checkpoints and maintaining collaboration with the Cambodian side to prevent illegal border crossing as part of efforts to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 pandemic./.