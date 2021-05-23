Society HCM City prepares polling sites at quarantine areas Ho Chi Minh City’s local authorities are cooperating with health centres and agencies to set up polling sites and finish preparations for the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People's Councils for the 2021-26 tenure on May 23.

Society Illegal immigrants handed over to Chinese authorities Police and border guards in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien handed over two illegal Chinese immigrants to Pu Er border management team in Yunnan, China at A Pa Chai – Long Fu open trail on May 21.

Society Ho Chi Minh’s birthday anniversary celebrated in Ukraine, Mongolia The Vietnamese Embassies in Ukraine and Mongolia have held activities to mark the 131st birthday anniversary of late President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 – 2021).

Society General Vo Nguyen Giap statue a pride of Truong Sa people and soldiers The august and majestic statue of the late legendary general Vo Nguyen Giap in a park on Son Ca Island of the Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago brings all who visit the island a range of emotions beyond words.