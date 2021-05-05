Society HCM City supports OVs, Cambodian and Lao people affected by COVID-19 Ho Chi Minh City will spend 2.5 billion VND (over 108,000 USD) from its COVID-19 prevention and control fund to support Vietnamese expatriates and people in difficult circumstances in Cambodia and Laos who are affected by COVID-19, a representative from the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCM City announced on May 5.

Society Humanitarian Month 2021 launched in Hanoi The Hanoi Red Cross Association held a ceremony on May 5 to launch Humanitarian Month 2021, on the occasion of the World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day (May 8).

Society Big smuggling case at Nhat Cuong Company put on trial The People’s Court of Hanoi on May 5 opened a first-instance trial of a case related to smuggling and violations of accounting regulations which occurred at the Nhat Cuong Technic Co Ltd.

Society HCM City prioritises clean-fuel vehicle development Ho Chi Minh City has prioritised the development of vehicles with clean fuel, particularly buses running on compressed natural gas (CNG), in a project to bolster the use of public transport in tandem with restricting personal vehicles for 2021-30.