World Indonesia plans to increase fuel, power prices Indonesian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif has announced that his government plans to raise prices on subsidised fuels to reduce fiscal tensions.

World Singapore men's golf team aims for gold at SEA Games 31 Men golfers of Singapore have prepared for best performance at the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) despite the absence of their ace player, defending champion James Leow.

World Myanmar's Yangon int'l airport reopens after two-year suspension Myanmar reopened the Yangon International Airport on April 17, more than two years after the country suspended all commercial flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic.