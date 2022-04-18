Border reopening helps Malaysia boost economic development
The transition to the endemic phase and the reopening of borders have clearly provided a positive impact on the Malaysian economy compared to the pandemic phase two years ago, the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) reported, quoting Minister in the Prime Minister's Department for Economic Affairs of Malaysia Mustapa Mohamed.
Mohamed said on April 17 that purchasing power has risen with the number of buyers at all shopping centres in the country is increasing day by day.
According to the official, Malaysia’s economy is recovering, except for external risks, such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which is challenging the world economy.
Bernama has previously reported that the national economy is expected to strongly grow this year as the country entered the transition to the endemic phase, which commenced with the reopening of borders.
Malaysia’s national gross domestic product (GDP) is forecast to rise by 6 percent in 2022 while the GDP in the first quarter is expected to record a growth of 5 – 6 percent.
Malaysia announced the transition to the endemic phase and reopened the national border from April 1 after two years of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.