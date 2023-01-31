At Kim Thanh International Land Border Gate No. 2 (Photo: VNA)

Lao Cai (VNA) – The northern province of Lao Cai has recorded vibrant import and export activities via border gates with China in January, posting 49.5 million USD in turnover from January 1 - 29.



The figure comprises 25.7 million USD in imports and 23.8 million USD in exports, statistics show.

Local authorities said since the beginning of 2023, over 45,000 tonnes of farm produce have been exported via the Kim Thanh International Land Border Gate No. 2, which is part of the Lao Cai (Vietnam) - Hekou (China) international border gate pair, generating more than 21 million USD in revenue, up 27% from a year earlier.



The main exports are fresh fruits from Vietnam such as green banana, watermelon, dragon fruit, peanut, and bamboo and rattan items. Meanwhile, imports include mainly farm produce, confectionery, chemicals, and machinery.



Nguyen The Hung, Deputy Director of the Lao Cai border gate customs sub-department under the provincial Customs Department, said the Kim Thanh International Land Border Gate No. 2 has seen busy export and import activities since the start of 2023.



Goods have been cleared quickly, even during the Lunar New Year holiday, he noted.



Lao Cai province targets 5 billion USD in total foreign trade in 2023, doubling the figure last year./.