Julia Farr, Senior Manager International & New Business, Sportive Coordinator at Borussia Dortmund, (third, right) and Cao Van Chong, VFF Vice President exchange shirts at the press conference in Hanoi on October 26. (Photo courtesy of Next Media)

- A friendly match late next month against Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund (BVB) will be the Vietnam national team's final test ahead of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup later this year.The match, which will be played on November 30 at the My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi, was announced at a press conference in the capital city.The European club's agreement to tour Vietnam results from its partnership between Next Media Company and the Vietnam Football Federation."We are honoured to bring the top German team to Vietnam for a friendly match this November," Next Media Deputy General Director Do Thanh Tung said."It is thanks to our cooperation with Borussia Dortmund and the support from the Bundesliga. We hope that through matches with strong rivals, the national players will have the opportunity to experience and improve their expertise."In addition, Vietnamese supporters will also have the opportunity to witness world-famous players playing in Vietnam," he said.Speaking at the conference Julia Farr, senior manager of International & New Business, Sportive Coordinator at Borussia Dortmund, said after a very successful tour of the club's legends team to HCM City last September, BVB are excited to bring their current team to Hanoi."Vietnam is very important for Borussia Dortmund in Asia. Passion and love for the game are deeply rooted in Vietnamese culture. We can't wait to bring our professional team to local fans and supporters for the first time in history," she said."With the support of Next Media, VFF, DFL and our tour partners, we are confident to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience in Vietnam with many touchpoints for our local fans."The trip will certainly be highlighted by our match against Vietnam's National Team and together with Next Media, we will continue to create success on and off the pitch."VFF General Secretary Le Hoai Anh said the match will be a test for the coaching board ahead of the AFF Cup.He added that the friendly was a follow-up event of the activities implemented under the cooperation of Next Media, the VFF and BVB.While Vietnam will name their strongest side for the match, BVB have yet to name any players that will make the trip.Farr said they are waiting for the German and other national sides to confirm who will be playing at the World Cup, which kicks off ten days before. However, she promised that the best of the rest would play against Vietnam.Borussia Dortmund's visit to Vietnam is a following part of the "True Love -- To the Future" campaign, which was organised last month in HCM City.True Love included different activities, including a friendly match between All Stars Vietnam and Borussia Dortmund's Legends to support orphans and children affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.Tickets for the match have been distributed online at 800,000 VND (32 USD), 1.2 million VND (48 USD) and 1.6 million (64 USD) through VinID app since October 26./.