– German technology firm Bosch Vietnam has celebrated the fifth anniversary of its automotive research and development (R&D) centre in Vietnam.Over the years, the company has focused on developing motorbike parts, sport electric vehicles and automobile technology solutions to meet rising public transport demand in Vietnam.Established in 2014 and with investment standing at more than 20 million USD to date, the R&D centre employs more than 70 engineers specialising in developing innovative automotive technologies, products and solutions for both domestic and international markets.With its goal to become an innovation centre of Southeast Asia, Bosch Vietnam has implemented activities like a “hackathon” contest for technology students and startup contest AIOT&Smart City, which was launched from 2019.Bosch also established a regional two-wheeler and power sports division in Vietnam last year. Based in Ho Chi Minh City, the division serves as the company’s Southeast Asian hub for motorcycle expertise. Continued investment within the country is also on the company’s agenda.-VNA