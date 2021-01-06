Sci-Tech IT application bolstered in State audit activities The State Audit of Vietnam (SAV) has bolstered the application of information technology (IT) in its activities, as 18 types of auditing software have come into use and remote audits are on the horizon, Auditor General Ho Duc Phoc said on January 5.

Sci-Tech National Strategy on Fourth Industrial Revolution issued The Prime Minister has issued the National Strategy on the Fourth Industrial Revolution by 2030 to fulfil goals set in the Politburo’s Resolution 52-NQ/TW that outlines policies guiding Vietnam’s active involvement in the revolution.

Sci-Tech Vietnam seeks widespread digital transformation National digital transformation will not only be conducted at State and Government agencies but go far beyond, especially at enterprises, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong told a Government press conference on January 4.