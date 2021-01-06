Bottlenecks must be removed to facilitate innovation: Deputy PM
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam (right) and Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat at the conference. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on January 6 asked the Ministry of Science and Technology to remove bottlenecks in order to facilitate innovation.
Addressing a ministry's conference in Hanoi to review performance in 2020 and launch tasks for this year, the Deputy PM lauded the ministry for its quick response to major and unexpected tasks regarding vaccines, test kits, and pandemic prevention and control.
He, however, urged the ministry to make its financial mechanism more transparent to boost science-technology and innovation, saying that businesses should be at the centre.
Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat highlighted the contributions of science-technology to the country’s economic growth of 2.91 percent in 2020, stressing that Vietnam posted one of the highest growth rates in the region and the world.
Productivity rose by 5.8 percent each year on average during the 2016-2020 period, higher than the 4.3 percent average posted in 2011-2015 and exceeding the targeted 5 percent, he added.
According to Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Le Xuan Dinh, science-technology contributed to addressing pressing issues facing localities around Vietnam, removing difficulties and supporting enterprises to maintain and restore production and business affected by COVID-19.
The ministry will continue its close coordination with other ministries, agencies, and localities in completing key tasks like implementing the Government’s major programmes and projects and reviewing and perfecting relevant mechanisms, policies and laws in order to make science-technology and innovation the driver of economic growth.
It will further conduct research, especially on COVID-19 vaccines, establish research and development centres and institutes and science-technology and innovation firms, and promote the national innovative startup ecosystem.
Deputy PM Dam also presented a certificate of merit from the Prime Minister to the ministry in recognition of its contributions to national construction and defence./.