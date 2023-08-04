Culture - Sports Seminar boosts cultural exchange between Vietnam, Americas A seminar on boosting cultural exchange between Vietnam and the Americas was held in Hanoi on August 4 by the Vietnam Institute of American Studies under the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences.

Culture - Sports Southeast Asian Women’s Volleyball Tournament kicks off in Vinh Phuc The Southeast Asian Women’s Volleyball Tournament kicked off in the northern province of Vinh Phuc on August 3 night with the participation of national teams from Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and the host Vietnam.

Culture - Sports Two Vietnamese films get four nominations at ASEAN Int'l Film Festival 2023 Two Vietnamese movies, namely Memento Mori: Dat (Memento: Earth) and Dem toi ruc ro (The Brilliant Darkness), have been nominated in four categories of the ASEAN International Films Festivals & Awards (AIFFA) 2023 which is underway in Malaysia, according to actress and director Hong Anh.