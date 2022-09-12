Health One-stop-shop health services launched for HIV prevention A community one-stop-shop model called DOME was officially launched on September 8 in Ho Chi Minh City, piloting the first six shops with health services for HIV prevention and treatment.

Health AI helping to save more lives of stroke victims Thousands of stroke patients hospitalised in HCM City's People's Hospital 115 over the past three years have been saved by RAPID, an artificial intelligence software.