Brain-dead organ donor helps save six lives
Organs from a brain-dead donor have been successfully transplanted into six patients by the Cho Ray Hospital and the Children’s Hospital No 2 in Ho Chi Minh City.
The Cho Ray Hospital said its human organ transplantation coordinating unit was notified of the donation on August 19.
The donor was a 25-year-old woman suffering from brain death after an occupational accident. Her mother decided to donate her organs, comprising two corneas, two kidneys, heart and liver, as her wish.
Director of the hospital Nguyen Tri Thuc said the transplants were conducted successfully, adding as of September 9, the four patients receiving donated kidneys and corneas had returned to the hospital for re-examination and shown “very good” results while the heart transplant one will also be discharged from hospital soon.
The patient with the liver transplantation is still under monitoring and intensive care, he noted.
He added that before removing organs from the donor, doctors had observed a minute of silence in commemoration of the deceased./.