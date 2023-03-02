Business Vietnamese electrical vehicles reach US customers Vietnamese electrical carmakers VinFast on March 1 delivered its first 45 VF 8 City Edition electric SUVs to US customers at nine California showrooms, marking its official entry into the US automobile market.

Business Vietnam lures 3.1 billion USD in FDI in two months Vietnam attracted a total committed foreign direct investment (FDI) of 3.1 billion USD in the first two months of 2023, down 38% year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business FDI expected to bounce back with improved investment climate Vietnam’s continued efforts to improve its business and investment climate is expected to help the country to lure in further foreign direct investment (FDI), which is considered one of the key impetuses for economic growth.

Business Southcentral region, India eye to expand import-export cooperation A symposium on measures to promote import-export activities between India and localities in the southcentral region was held in Nha Trang city by the Indian Consultate Geneal in Ho Chi Minh City and the People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa on March 1.