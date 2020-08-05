Health Four COVID-19 patients discharged from hospital The Centre for Disease Control in the northern province of Hoa Binh on August 4 said that four COVID-19 patients have fully recovered and discharged from the provincial general hospital.

Health All COVID-19 patients returning from Equatorial Guinea show health improvements All 20 COVID-19 patients returning from Equatorial Guinea are now in good health, said deputy director of the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases Nguyen Trung Cap on August 3.

Health Vietnam reports another COVID-19-related death Another person has died of end-stage chronic renal failure, sepsis, acute heart failure and COVID-19, marking the eighth COVID-19-related death in Vietnam so far and the second on August 4.

Health Another patient dies of end-stage chronic kidney failure, COVID-19 A 62-year-old woman residing in Hoa Vang district of central Da Nang city died of end-stage chronic kidney failure, septic shock, multi-organ dysfunction and COVID-19 on early August 4.