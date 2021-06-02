Viet Tien Kindergarten in Viet Yen district, Bac Giang province is a quarantine site for several people with direct contact with COVID-19 cases. Many of those in quarantine are children.



50 kids from Viet Yen commune are now in quarantine. On International Children’s Day on June 1, they all received small gifts from local authorities and charitable people and organisations.



Viet Tien Kindergarten lacks the laughs of children these days, even though dozens are still here every day. They are all quiet and behave themselves. This is how little kids contribute to the fight against COVID-19./.

VNA