Brazil highly values ASEAN countries’ central role in region
Hanoi (VNA) - Brazil spoke highly of the central role of ASEAN countries in the region during a meeting between the ASEAN Committee in the country and representatives from Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The sides vowed to promote bilateral and multilateral cooperation mechanisms for joint development.
The meeting saw the attendance of ambassadors from seven ASEAN nations to Brazil and Marcia Donner Abreu, Secretary for Bilateral Negotiations in Asia, the Pacific, and Russia at Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Vietnam is currently the Chair of the ASEAN Committee.
ASEAN ranked third in economic and trade exchange with Brazil in 2020, with export-import value reaching 21 billion USD, mainly from shipbuilding, hospitality, maritime transport, mining, and agriculture.
The largest economy in Latin America with GDP estimated at 1.8 billion USD, Brazil is viewed as a gateway for ASEAN members to expand relations with other countries in the region.
Participants focused on issues of mutual concern, measures to address difficulties facing businesses, tackling COVID-19, recovering economies, and bolstering cooperation in investment, trade and agriculture./.