ASEAN Malaysia’s national debt surpasses 200 billion USD Malaysia’s total debt, including offshore and other borrowings, amounts to 879.6 billion RM (213.7 billion USD), equivalent to 62 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), according to Finance Minister Zafrul Aziz.

World Indonesia's Mt. Merapi erupts twice Indonesia's most active volcano Mount Merapi erupted twice on March 22, spewing hot clouds as far as 1,500 meters to the southwest, according to the Geological Disaster Technology Research and Development Centre.

ASEAN Laos’ ninth National Assembly holds first session The first session of the ninth National Assembly (NA) of Laos opened on March 22 at the new NA Building, which was a gift from the Vietnamese Party, State and people to Laos.

World Singaporean Foreign Minister visits three Southeast Asian nations Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan will be making an official visit to Brunei, Malaysia and Indonesia from March 22, said the Singaporean Ministry of Foreign Affairs.