Brazil increases imports from Vietnam
Brazil’s import turnover of Vietnamese products recorded a year-on-year increase of 42% in February, the South American country's Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade, and Services announced on March 6.
Brazil's Rio de Janeiro port (Photo: AFP/VNA)Buenos Aires (VNA) – Brazil’s import turnover of Vietnamese products recorded a year-on-year increase of 42% in February, the South American country's Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade, and Services announced on March 6.
In the month, the country’s export turnover totalled at 23.5 billion USD, while imports were valued at 18 billion USD, up 16.3% and 2.4% year-on-year, respectively.
Trade turnover between the nation and Vietnam neared 7 billion USD last year, surpassing the 2022 figure of 6.7 billion USD.
The two countries are striving to increase the figure to 10 billion USD in 2025 and 15 billion USD by 2030./.