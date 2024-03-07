Business Vietnam’s production on path to recovery The manufacturing sector recorded a return to growth right from the outset of 2024, with activities expanding in February fueled by increases in both volume and orders, experts from S&P Global рфму said.

Business Da Nang calls for TheCityUK’s support in int’l financial centre building Standing Vice Chairman of the Da Nang city People's Committee Ho Ky Minh on March 6 called on TheCityUK, the industry-led body representing UK-based financial and related professional services, to coordinate with the Vietnamese central locality in building an international financial centre (IFC) there as soon as possible.

Videos Vietnamese enterprises attend Foodex Japan 2024 As many as 22 Vietnamese enterprises are showcasing their products at Foodex Japan 2024, one of the largest international food and beverage exhibitions in Asia, which is underway in Tokyo, Japan.