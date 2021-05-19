Brazil looks to further expand relations with Vietnam
At the reception (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Brazil considers Vietnam its important partner and it will continue working closely with the Southeast Asian country to further strengthen the bilateral relations, Vice President of Brazil Halmiton Mourao has said.
The Brazilian leader made the statement at a reception for Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Pham Thi Kim Hoa on May 17, during which he affirmed that there is great potential for the two sides to expand their all-around cooperation in the framework of their comprehensive partnership.
Vietnam is one of the fastest growing countries in Southeast Asia, with an important strategic position and located in a crucial maritime route, he said.
He highly valued Vietnam’s measures to control the COVID-19 pandemic, and expressed his gratitude for Vietnam’s support of medical protective equipment to Brazilian agencies.
The Brazilian government will create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese Embassy’s activities in Brazil, he said.
For her part, Ambassador Hoa affirmed that Vietnam appreciates Brazil's important role and position in the international arena, and wishes to strengthen the comprehensive partnership between the two countries.
The ambassador suggested the two countries strengthen exchange of delegations at all levels after the COVID-19 pandemic is under control.
She proposed the two sides maintain cooperation mechanisms such as the political consultation between the two foreign ministries and the Vietnam - Brazil Joint Committee in Vietnam – the important channels for promoting the bilateral relations.
Vice President of Brazil Halmiton Mourao (L) and Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Pham Thi Kim Hoa (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam welcomes Brazilian investment projects and hopes that the two sides will enhance information exchange on each other's markets to promote bilateral investment, Hoa said.
Highlighting agricultural trade as an outstanding field of cooperation between the two countries, she said the two sides have recently successfully negotiated a package of four agricultural products including opening the door to Brazil's cantaloupe and live cows to enter the Vietnamese market, and Vietnam’s shrimp products to Brazil, and removing barriers to tra fish products of Vietnam to make inroads into the Latin American country.
The ambassador suggested that the two sides continue to promote negotiations on other packages of agricultural and aquatic products in the coming time on the basis of mutual benefits and balance of trade.
The two sides should continue to work together to complete their negotiations on bilateral cooperation documents such as the framework agreement on technical cooperation, the memorandum of understanding between the two defence ministries, and the Government-level education cooperation agreement, contributing to expanding bilateral collaboration in various fields, she said.
Vietnam-Brazil trade has witnessed significant growth in recent times, hitting 4.6 billion in 2020, up 2.3 percent year-on-year. Brazil remains the biggest trade partner of Vietnam in Latin America./.