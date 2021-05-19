Politics Studying, following President Ho Chi Minh’s example a regular task: Politburo Studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, morality and lifestyle has become a crucial, regular task of each Party committee and organisation, as well as each official and Party member, significantly contributing to Party building and rectification, according to a conclusion of the Politburo.

Politics Vietnam attends IPU's virtual meeting on sustainable development A Vietnamese National Assembly delegation led by Vice Chairman of the NA's Economic Committee Duong Quoc Anh attended a virtual meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU)’s Standing Committee on Sustainable Development on May 18.

World Vietnam proposes ASEAN, China prioritise coordination in COVID-19 fight Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of Vietnam’s ASEAN SOM, has suggested ASEAN and China prioritise coordination in fighting COVID-19 and spurring sustainable recovery.

Politics All localities resolved to organise elections on schedule, successfully National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, Chairman of the National Election Council hosted a national teleconference on deploying the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and members of all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026 tenure.