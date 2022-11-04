Culture - Sports Vietnamese cultural heritage week to promote national solidarity The “Great Solidarity of Ethnic Groups- Vietnamese Cultural Heritage Week 2022" will take place at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Hanoi from November 18-23, featuring a wide range of activities.

Culture - Sports Hanoi Tourism Ao Dai Festival slated for December The Hanoi Tourism Ao Dai Festival will take place from December 2-4 at the pedestrian street area around Hoan Kiem (Returned Sword) Lake in downtown Hanoi, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.