Brazilian film week to take place in Ho Chi Minh City
Brazilian Ambassador to Vietnam Fernando Apparicio da Silva (centre) and members of the Brazilian Embassy at the Brazilian Film Week that took place in Hanoi in May, 2022. (Photo: quocte.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - A Brazilian film week run by the Brazilian Embassy in Vietnam will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from November 7 - 11.
A total of five outstanding Brazilian movies, including “O Roubo da Taça”, “Uma História de Amor e Fúria”, “Trinta”, “Nise - O Coração da Loucura”, and “Colegas” will be screened free of charge at the Institute of Cultural Exchange with France (IDECAF).
Through this event the Brazilian Embassy in Vietnam is keen to introduce a range of unique aspects and characteristics of Brazilian culture to enthusiastic local viewers.
All of the movies will be shown in their original language, whilst also featuring Vietnamese subtitles for the viewing pleasure of the general public.
A Brazilian Film Week was previously held in Hanoi in May, drawing plenty of attention from local people.
The Brazilian Film Week in Vietnam is part of activities held by the Brazilian Embassy to celebrate the 200th year of Brazil’s Independence./.