Brazilian President highly values ties with Vietnam
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro spoke highly of the relations between Vietnam and Brazil during his recent reception of Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Thi Kim Hoa who presented her credentials to the host leader.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (left)and Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Thi Kim Hoa (Photo: VNA)
He also praised Vietnam’s position and the achievements the country has recorded over the recent past, and asked Thoa to convey his greetings to Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong.
The host leader urged the ambassador to make practical contributions to promoting the fruitful comprehensive partnership between the two countries.
For her part, Hoa said Vietnam always attaches importance to the multifaceted cooperation with Brazil across spheres.
The ambassador rejoiced at the tightened relationship between Vietnam and Brazil after the two countries set up diplomatic ties more than three decades ago, especially since 2007 when they established a comprehensive partnership.
Despite the complex developments of COVID-19, two-way trade still reached 1.6 billion USD in the first five months of this year, she stressed, adding that Vietnam ranks second among Asian nations that have set up trade ties with Brazil.
Hoa expressed her hope that Vietnam and Brazil will share experience and cooperate in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the ASEAN Chair and a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Vietnam will work as a bridge between Brazil and Southeast Asia, she said.
The diplomat suggested the two countries continue their close coordination and mutual support at multilateral and regional forums, enhance delegation exchanges and step up collaboration in all areas, saying she hopes that the bilateral relationship will develop more intensively and extensively./.