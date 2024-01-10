Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Bui Van Nghi . (Photo: VNA)

Brasília (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Bui Van Nghi has affirmed that Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is highly interested in advancing bilateral relations with Vietnam.

During an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on January 9, Nghi described that as a positive signal for Vietnam to capitalise on opportunities and fortify bilateral relations, thereby reinforcing its growing position and role on the international stage.

Reflecting on Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s visit to Brazil in May 2023, the ambassador highlighted it as the fifth high-level visit to Brazil by a Vietnamese leader since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1989 and the first high-level visit in 16 years. During this visit, both nations issued a joint statement, concurring on measures to boost cooperation in politics, diplomacy, national defence, security, trade, investment, sci-tech, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchange. A consensus was also reached on elevating the relationship to a strategic partnership.

With two-way trade reaching nearly 7 billion USD last year, surpassing the 2022 figure of 6.7 billion USD, commitments were made to increase it to 10 billion USD in 2025 and 15 billion USD in 2030. The visit also led to the signing of four significant documents spanning diplomacy, education-training, national defence, and agriculture.

Brazil maintains its position as Vietnam's largest trade partner in Latin America. The collaboration with Brazil and other nations in the region, particularly within the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR) is pivotal in initiating negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA) between Vietnam and the bloc.

As both Vietnam and Brazil mark the 35th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year, Nghi outlined plans to facilitate the exchange of delegations at all levels and enhance cooperation between ministries, agencies, and localities.

Vietnam looks forward to President Lula da Silva’s second visit to the country, following his first one in 2008. PM Chinh will also attend the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro in November at the invitation of the Brazilian President, he said.

He expressed his hope that these activities will be accompanied and backed by businesses from both countries, especially those involved in the fields of sci-tech, agriculture, agricultural processing, health care and education. This year, Brazil is also one of the two countries chosen by the Vietnamese Government to host the Vietnam Day featuring cultural and music activities to showcase the country’s image, people, and culture among friends in Brazil and South America.

The Film Weeks in Brazil and Vietnam, along with photo and painting exhibitions, are also planned for this year, he said, expressing anticipation for increased sport, culture-art, tourism and people-to-people exchanges between the two nations.

In conclusion, he hoped that ties between Vietnam and Brazil will reach a new height in the current year./.