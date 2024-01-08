The cover of the book on President Ho Chi Minh by General Secretary of the Brazil – Vietnam Friendship Association Pedro De Oliveira. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Oliveira also highlighted the idea of bamboo diplomacy coined by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, saying “here lives the soul, spirit and strength of the Vietnamese nation: to be gentle and dexterous, yet tenacious and fiery.”For achievements brought about by the diplomacy, he highlighted Vietnam has maintained diplomatic relations with 193 countries, adding it is also an active and responsible member of more than 70 major international organisations and forums like the United Nations, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), and the World Trade Organisation (WTO).“The foreign service plays a pioneering role in maintaining an environment of peace and stability, making an important contribution to the firm defence of national independence, sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity,” he affirmed.“Vietnam's international position and prestige in the region and the world are constantly increasing, actively contributing to peacekeeping and cooperation for development and progress in the world. Never before has Vietnam enjoyed such wealth, strength, position, and international prestige as it does today.”Regarding the Vietnam-Brazil relations, Oliveira stressed the significance of the visit to Brazil by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh last September as the two countries celebrate the 35th anniversary of their diplomatic ties and the 16th year of their comprehensive partnership in 2024.