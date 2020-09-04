Business Trade Office works to boost commercial ties with Laos amid COVID-19 The Vietnamese Trade Office in Laos has undertaken an array of measures to support Vietnamese exporters amid the declining trade revenue between the two countries in the first half of this year.

Business Laos-Vietnam trade unlikely to reach target due to COVID-19 Laos-Vietnam trade growth in 2020 is unlikely to meet the target of 10-15 percent due to COVID-19, according to an article published by the Vientiane Times on September 4.

Business Eight-month wood export turnover up 10.3 percent Vietnam earned 7.83 billion USD from exporting forestry products in the first eight months of 2020, up 10.3 percent year-on-year and accounting for 29.9 percent of the agricultural sector's total export turnover.