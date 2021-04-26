Business Vietnamese firms lower 2021 targets despite brighter economic outlook Even though economic growth is expected to strongly recover this year as the pandemic has been contained, companies in many sectors have still lowered their profit targets.

Business VEPR: Vietnamese economy could grow by 6.3 pct in 2021 The Vietnamese economy could grow by about 6-6.3 percent in 2021, said chief economist Pham The Anh from the Vietnam Institute for Economic and Policy Research (VEPR) during a workshop recently held to announce the Vietnam Quarterly Macro-Economic Report.

Business Seminar identifies high-growth sectors in stock market Education, technology, freight forwarding, renewable energy, and healthcare companies are expected to maintain their growth, offering stock investment opportunities, a seminar heard in Ho Chi Minh City on April 24.

Business Reference exchange rate down 12 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,167 VND per USD on April 26, down 12 VND from the last working day of previous week (April 23).