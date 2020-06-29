Videos Vietnam seeks quality FDI from EU Vietnam has undergone profound changes since first opening its doors to FDI more than 30 years ago.

Videos Vietnam eyes world’s top 10 farm produce processing hubs The agriculture ministry has devised measures to turn Vietnam into one of the world’s most 15 developed countries in terms of agriculture by 2030, and among the top 10 farm produce processing hubs.

Videos Accommodation in Da Nang bounces back after COVID-19 Many accommodation providers in Da Nang have reopened after being forced to close by the COVID-19 pandemic and business has been good, proving that the local tourism industry is on the road to recovery.

Videos Quang Ninh working hard to revive tourism Quang Ninh provincial authorities have introduced a range of stimulus programmes in order for the local tourism sector to recover from the impact of COVID-19.