Breathtaking beauty of Northwestern region
With its breathtaking landscapes and distinctive culture, northwestern region captures hearts of people with wanderlust.
VNA
Related News
VNA
You should also see
Hanoi should become one of East Asian centres by 2045: PM
By 2045, when Vietnam becomes a developed country, Hanoi must have developed into one of the political, economic and cultural centres in East Asia, according to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
See more
Vietnam seeks quality FDI from EU
Vietnam has undergone profound changes since first opening its doors to FDI more than 30 years ago.
Vietnam eyes world’s top 10 farm produce processing hubs
The agriculture ministry has devised measures to turn Vietnam into one of the world’s most 15 developed countries in terms of agriculture by 2030, and among the top 10 farm produce processing hubs.
Accommodation in Da Nang bounces back after COVID-19
Many accommodation providers in Da Nang have reopened after being forced to close by the COVID-19 pandemic and business has been good, proving that the local tourism industry is on the road to recovery.
Quang Ninh working hard to revive tourism
Quang Ninh provincial authorities have introduced a range of stimulus programmes in order for the local tourism sector to recover from the impact of COVID-19.
ASEAN leaders’ interface with AIPA representatives
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended an online interface between ASEAN leaders and representatives of ASEAN inter parliamentary assembly on June 26 as part of the 36th ASEAN Summit.