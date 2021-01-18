Breath-taking flower field in So Luon, Moc Chau
With the spectacular view of the flower field, people living in So Luon village, Muong Sang commune, Moc Chau district, Son La province have a peaceful and picturesque life.
So Luon village in Muong Sang commune (Moc Chau district, Son La province) is a peaceful place with a picturesque view from above (Photo: Vietnam+)
This is a seemingly endless field of canola (Photo: Vietnam+)
The field of canola is divided into different block with vibrant colours and even more when seen from above (Photo: Vietnam+)
The white and yellow canola flower intertwined, creating beautiful picture (Photo: Vietnam+)
The view is breath-taking for visitors (Photo: Vietnam+)
The seemingly endless flower field in So Luon, Moc Chau (Photo: Vietnam+)
The winding road leading to So Luon village (Photo: Vietnam+)