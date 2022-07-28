Breathtaking net-fishing moments off coast of Phu Yen
Between May and August, fishermen in Phu Yen province rush to prepare their gear for offshore trips to catch anchovy fish, commonly used to make dried food and traditional fish sauce.
Anchovy fish can be found in Vietnamese waters especially from May to August. (Photo: VNA)
Fishermen cast the net at dawn. (Photo: VNA)
An aerial view of the cast nets. Many fishermen choose to throw the fishing nets at Nhon Hoi sea of Tuy An district near Hon Yen island. (Photo: VNA)
Fishermen pull in the nets and get ready to load the fish onboard fishing vessels. (Photo: VNA)
An aerial view of the cast nets. (Photo: VNA)