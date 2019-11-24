Business Work commences on Quang Tri 1 thermal power plant A ground-breaking ceremony has been held to kick off construction of the 1,320-megawatt Quang Tri 1 thermal power plant, located in the central province of Quang Tri.

Business Central bank to lower foreign ownership in payment intermediaries The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) plans to lower the foreign ownership rate in the payment intermediary service sector to 49 percent instead of leaving it unrestricted to avoid manipulation by foreign investors in the field.

Business Creating favourable business environment for logistics activities It is necessary to improve the legal framework and create a healthy and open business environment for logistics activities to boost the sustainable development of Vietnam’s logistics sector, Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue has said.