Bribery case at foreign ministry's consular department prosecuted
From left: Nguyen Thi Huong Lan, Do Hoang Tung, Le Tuan Anh, Luu Tuan Dung (Photo: Ministry of Public Security)Hanoi (VNA) – The Investigation Security Agency under the Ministry of Public Security has prosecuted a case of taking bribes at the Consular Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs while licensing the firms that conducted repatriation flights for Vietnamese people.
Lieut. Gen To An Xo, Chief of Office and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Public Security, said on January 28 that the agency has issued decisions to start legal proceedings against and arrest four for “taking bribes” in line with Article 354 of the Penal Code.
The four are Nguyen Thi Huong Lan, born in 1974, head of the Consular Department; Do Hoang Tung, born in 1980, deputy head of the department; Le Tuan Anh, born in 1982, chief of the department’s office; and Luu Tuan Dung, born in 1987, deputy head of the citizen protection desk at the department.
Decisions on the search of their workplace and residence have also made, Xo said, adding that such decisions were realised following the approval of the Supreme People’s Procuracy./.