Bridges over Han river
Among rivers in Vietnam, Han River in the central coastal city of Da Nang has the largest numbers of bridges over it. Each bridge has its own charm.
Bridges over Han River are lightened up by night. (Photo: VNA)
Dragon bridge is a symbol of the city’s dynamism and development. (Photo: VNA)
With a length of 1.856 metres, Thuan Phuoc is the longest cable-stayed bridge in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)
Though it does not cross Han River, Love bridge is a unique architectural work by the river. It is also a tourist magnet in Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)
Swing bridge over Han river is the only one of its kind in Vietnam, making it a pride of locals in Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)