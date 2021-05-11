Vessel of Brigade 955 takes officers, soldiers to Truong Sa (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Officers and soldiers of Brigade 955 are loyal to the Party, the homeland, and the people and are dedicated to firmly safeguarding sovereignty over the Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago, contributing to ensuring Vietnam’s sovereignty over its seas, islands, and continental shelf regardless of circumstances.



The affirmation was made by Vice Political Commissar of Brigade 955 Sen. Lieut. Col Nguyen Hong Chinh, on the occasion of the 66th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Navy (May 7).



Brigade 955 is assigned the key task of delivering aid to, conducting search and rescue efforts around, and transporting guests of the Party, State, army and navy to islands in Truong Sa, which belongs to the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa; protecting the exploration and exploitation of oil and gas; and patrolling, managing, and protecting waters in the Cam Ranh military base.

Farewell ceremony for officers, soldiers to Truong Sa (Photo: VNA)



Established under a Defence Ministry decision dated April 26, 2018, the brigade is one of the key forces in Naval Zone 4.



With a spirit of solidarity and determination as well as political responsibility, officers and soldiers of the brigade strive to overcome any and all difficulties to accomplish the tasks assigned towards building a strong force, Chinh said./.