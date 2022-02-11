Business Masan Group’s profit soars in 2021 Masan (stock code: MSN) expects its consolidated net revenue to reach between 90 trillion VND and 110 trillion VND (3.9 billion USD and 4.7 billion USD) in 2022, representing a growth of 22 percent and 36 percent compared to 2021’s result of 74.2 trillion VND.

Business Vietnamese food companies join Russia's PRODEXPO 2022 Veteran Vietnamese firms in the Russian market are attending the 29th International Exhibition For Food, Beverages and Food Raw Materials (PRODEXPO 2022), which runs in Moscow from February 7 to 11.

Business Quang Ninh's Mong Cai city works to keep cross-border trade uninterrupted After a short break to welcome the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival, border gates and crossings in Mong Cai city in the northern province of Quang Ninh has reopened since February 3 to keep cross-border trade uninterrupted.