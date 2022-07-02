Business Airlines suffer losses due to rising fuel prices Vietnamese airlines are suffering losses amounting to hundreds of billions of dong each month due to a surge in fuel prices, according to the director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) Dinh Viet Thang.

Business Global manufacturers gradually focus on Vietnam Many manufacturers in the global supply chain of major firms are gradually focusing on Vietnam.

Business Thailand, Vietnam foster energy cooperation Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow lauded Vietnam’s rapid economic development over the past years, especially in energy, during his meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador Phan Chi Thanh on July 1.