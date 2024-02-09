Videos 2023 - A successful year for Vietnam’s Diplomacy Achievements in foreign affairs and diplomacy have emerged as a prominent highlight in the overall accomplishments of Vietnam in 2023 while exemplifying the essence of “Bamboo Diplomacy”.

Politics Vietnam’s longevity wishes, gift to reach former Lao leader on 100th birthday Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung on February 7 handed Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone letters of best wishes from Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Vo Van Thuong to former Chairman of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and former President of Laos Khamtai Siphandone on the occasion of his 100th birthday, which falls on February 8.

Politics Condolences extended over death of Vietnam’s US friend Merle Ratner On behalf of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, Le Hoai Trung, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the committee’s Commission for External Relations, has sent condolences to the family of Merle Ratner, a left-wing and anti-war activist in the US and a close friend of Vietnam, over her death.

Politics Top legislator extends Tet greetings to Hanoi Party Organisation, administration, people Politburo member and National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue extended his Tet greetings to the Party Organisation, administration and people of Hanoi during his visit to the locality on February 7, as the Lunar New Year (Tet) – the country’s longest and biggest traditional festival is approaching.