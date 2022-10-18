Business VinFast introduces four EV models at Paris Motor Show 2022 Four years after its global debut at the Paris Motor Show 2018 with petrol-fueled Lux A2.0 and Lux S2.0 models, VinFast returns to the show this year with a brand-new position as Vietnam’s first and only global smart EV maker, marking its significant leap on the journey toward sustainable mobility.

Business Vietnam hopes to attract more capital from RoK Policies and orientations on attracting foreign investment, especially from Korean businesses, spotlighted a conference in the capital city of Hanoi on October 18.

Business Nearly 290 mln USD proposed to pay foreign loans of Hanoi-Hai Phong expressway The Ministry of Transport (MoT) has just sent a document to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) on the allocation of over 7 trillion VND (287.3 million USD) worth of medium-term foreign capital in the 2021-2025 period for the Hanoi - Hai Phong expressway project.