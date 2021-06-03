Business Bac Giang’s lychees to be sold on e-commerce platforms Lychees grown in the northern province of Bac Giang, which is being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, will be put up for sale on major e-commerce platforms in the next three and four days.

Business Hanoi to host first livestream on OCOP products The first-ever livestream promoting products of Hanoi’s “One Commune, One Product” (OCOP) programme will be held in the coming time, announced the organisers on June 2.

Business Reference exchange rate up 10 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,131 VND per USD on June 3, up 10 VND from the previous day.