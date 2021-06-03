Bright prospects for fresh Vietnamese lychees in Australia
Australian importers and owners of supermarkets and grocery stores have said they believe Vietnamese lychees will gain much favour among Australian consumers this year and sell quickly thanks to their high quality.
Vietnamese lychees(Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Australian importers and owners of supermarkets and grocery stores have said they believe Vietnamese lychees will gain much favour among Australian consumers this year and sell quickly thanks to their high quality.
According to the head of the Vietnamese Trade Office in Australia Nguyen Phu Hoa, Vietnam is now shipping its first two batches of fresh lychees to Australia. A 26-tonne batch is about to reach the country while a 14-tonne batch is being loaded into containers.
Over the next few days, the two batches will become available in many Australian states. Local exporters said these are just the initial batches to be exported early in the lychee harvest of 2020. In the main crop, the volume of Vietnamese lychee exported to Australia will increase sharply.
In order to introduce Vietnamese lychees in the country, the Vietnamese Trade Office has long held various promotional activities, including large-scale events.
In New South Wales, with the encouragement of the office, the Vietnamese Entrepreneurs’ Association in Sydney has confirmed it will engage in promoting the fruit. Meanwhile, in Victoria, Chairman of the Vietnamese Business Association in Australia Tran Ba Phuc agreed to become involved in introducing the Vietnamese lychee trademark when the fruit is sold in Melbourne.
In South Australia and Western Australia, the 4wayfresh company is finalising preparations to distribute lychees as soon as they arrive in the country.
Hoa said that unlike most countries, there is competition in lychees in Australia as local farmers grow the fruit and Chinese imports are also sold.
He advised Vietnamese exporters to work harder to win market share.
In the first four months of 2021, Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable exports to Australia increased 43.33 percent year-on-year to nearly 25 million USD.
Hoa said the rise in farm produce exports to Australia not only contributes to increasing Vietnam’s export revenue but also helps affirm the trademarks of Vietnamese agricultural products./.