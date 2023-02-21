Business Vietnamese longan sold well in Japan despite high prices Vietnamese longan is much welcomed in Japan although its retail prices are high, which brings a big opportunity for local farmers.

Business Reference exchange rate down 3 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,643 VND/USD on February 21, down 3 VND from the previous day.

Business Great potential for Vietnam-Czech Republic cooperation: Minister There is great potential for cooperation between Vietnam and the Czech Republic, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien said on February 20 when receiving his Czech counterpart Jozef Sileka.

Business Vietsovpetro urged to pay more attention to renewable energy Vietsovpetro should pay more attention to renewable energy, especially wind power which is Russia’s strength, First Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of Federal Assembly of Russia (upper house) Andrey Yatskin said on February 20.