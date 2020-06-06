World Cambodia to lose 3 billion USD in revenue from tourism sector Cambodia will see a huge loss in revenue generated from tourism sector of around 3 billion USD this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic spread, Khmer Times reported.

World Cambodia to monitor all social media posts Cambodian National Police Chief General Neth Savoeun on June 5 asked all officers to monitor social media platforms such as Facebook for posts by ill-intentioned groups who attack the government.