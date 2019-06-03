The British billionaire owner of English Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur, Joe Lewis, returned to Can Tho on his luxury Bombardier Global 6000 private jet on June 3. (Photo: VNA)

- The British billionaire owner of English Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur, Joe Lewis, returned to Can Tho on his luxury Bombardier Global 6000 private jet on June 3, following his first visit to the Mekong Delta city in May in his superyacht Aviva.Joe Lewis was welcomed at the airport by Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Truong Quang Hoai Nam, and representatives of the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.The billionaire said he decided to visit Can Tho again as he was impressed by local land and people during the previous trip.Joe Lewis is scheduled to visit the Cai Rang floating market on June 4 and try traditional cakes made by artisans in Con Son, Binh Thuy district, Can Tho city.Forbes estimates Lewis’ net worth at 5.1 billion USD. He is considered the sixth richest man in Britain and 38th richest in the world.-VNA