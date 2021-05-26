World Indonesia, RoK expand economic ties The Republic of Korea (RoK) and Indonesia on May 26 agreed to expand economic ties to overcome challenges from the new coronavirus pandemic and seek green growth.

World Russian experts optimistic about Vietnamese economic outlook Vietnam’s capacity to build long-term strategies is key for the country’s economic growth despite unprecedented difficulties brought by COVID-19 pandemic, according to Acting Director of the Far East Institute at the Russian Academy of Sciences Prof. Dr. Aleksey Maslov.

World IPU Governing Council’s second sitting day focuses on union’s future agenda The second working day of the 207th session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Governing Council in the form of videoconference on May 25 (Hanoi time) focused on a financial report, budget estimate and the union’s agenda in the future as well as a report on the implementation and review of the IPU Strategy in the 2016-2021 period.

World Singapore to lift restriction on food imports from Japan’s Fukushima Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Singapore will remove restrictions on food imports from Japan’s Fukushima prefecture. These restrictions were imposed after the nuclear accident in 2011.​