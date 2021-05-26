British expert positive about Vietnam’s growth prospect in 2021
Kenneth Atkinson, a board member of the British Chamber of Commerce Vietnam (BritCham Vietnam), told German news agency DW that he remains positive about Vietnam's overall economic growth in 2021.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)
Talking about Vietnam, Atkinson was quoted in a recent article published by DW as saying the recent COVID case spike will "have an effect on the next financial quarter."
"But by the way the authorities are controlling the industrial areas in the north, I would expect that within three to four weeks those areas will open again but there will be a lag," said Atkinson.
DW reported that during the global economic slump in 2020 brought on by the pandemic, Vietnam's economy proved resilient, managing an impressive 2.9 percent in year-on-year growth.
Exports to the EU in 2021 are 28 percent ahead of last year, and foreign remittances from overseas Vietnamese are also strong, based on recent figures./.